Tenet to seek additional capital, withdraws guidance amid COVID-19

Citing the impact of COVID-19, Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) has withdrawn its Q1 and 2020 guidance.

On the liquidity front, it had ~$350M in cash and equivalents at the end of Q1 and ~$1B available under its credit revolver, the capacity of which it is seeking to increase by $500M to $2B.

Concurrently, it has announced a private placement of $500M of newly issued senior secured first lien notes due 2025 (terms undisclosed). Proceeds will fund the repayment of a portion of the $500M of outstanding borrowings under the credit revolver and general corporate purposes.