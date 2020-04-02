Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) to temporarily suspend mining activities until April 30, 2020 at its Los Filos Mine in Guerrero State, Mexico in compliance with government order, however, the company will continue to process solution and expects gold production to continue at a reduced level through the temporary suspension.

Temporarily suspends operations at its Pilar Mine in Brazil in compliance with government restrictions.

RDM mine in Brazil to recommence its full operations after a short-term suspension of mining activities.

Draws the remaining $180M from $400M revolving credit facility. The company has ~$300M in cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2020.

Source: Press Release