MarineMax sets guidance below consensus, initiates cost-cutting measures

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) says it expects FQ2 revenue to range from $303M to $308M vs. $313M consensus.

CEO update: "Through early March, sales were brisk, supported by positive results and traffic at our stores, events, boat shows and through our digital efforts. We began to feel the impact of COVID-19 shortly thereafter and have continued to evolve and implement changes in how we operate our business."

The company says it's working to extract capital from its debt-free, sizable real estate holdings. HZO is also taking action to monetize its unlevered inventory which was approximately $100M at the end of 2019. Other actions aimed at saving costs include implementing operating cost savings, delaying or reducing capital expenditures and furloughing team members associated with temporary closures.

