Goldman gets bearish on Vornado for lackluster FFO growth

Due to below-average core FFO growth, its retail exposure, and its premium valuation vs. peers, Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) gets downgraded to Sell from Neutral by Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Skidmore.

Sees VNO's 2020 core FFO per share falling 11% Y/Y on multiple challenges, including retail divestiture and tenant bankruptcies.

Sees FFO per share flat on a three-year compounded annual growth rate through 2022 vs. 3.3% growth for office REIT peers.

Skidmore also cut FFO per share estimates across his REIT coverage on the firm's projection that U.S. GDP falls 34% in Q2 with unemployment increasing to 15% by mid-year.

Sees investors focusing on leverage, liquidity, and dividends.

Upgrades Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) and American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) to Buy from Neutral and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) to Neutral from Sell.

Downgrades American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) to Neutral from Buy.

Skidmore's Sell recommendation on VNO jibes with the Bearish Quant rating and is more pessimistic than the Neutral Sell-Side average rating (2 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 11 Neutral, 1 Bearish).