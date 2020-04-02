Hotel data tells a dark story

U.S. hotel occupancy for the week ending March 28 was down 68% Y/Y and pricing was off 39%, per data from Smith Travel Research.

Revenue per available room fell 80% during the week.

There is not much reason to believe hotel data will improve until May at the earliest.

Hotel stocks: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH), Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H), Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK), Wyndham Destinations (WH), Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH), Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT), Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH), Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY), InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG), Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM), and Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE).