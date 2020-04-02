Momenta provides corporate update amid COVID-19

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) provides an update on the clinical trial activities and business operations in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company has temporarily suspended patient enrollment in its Energy Study, a Phase 2/3 trial of nipocalimab in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

A slower pace of enrollment in Phase 2 clinical study of nipocalimab in hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn is anticipated.

The Company remains on track to report topline data from Phase 2 study of nipocalimab in generalized myasthenia gravis in Q3.

Momenta continues to enroll lower dose cohorts in Part B of Phase 1/2 study of M254 in idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), however most of the sites have suspended enrollment. Therefore, interim data may not be reported as planned for Q2. The ITP study Parts C and D will be delayed.

Phase 2 study of M254 in chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy is expected to begin in 2021.

Momenta believes it has sufficient manufactured drug material to supply its ongoing clinical studies.