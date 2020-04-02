Cenovus Energy cuts capex for second time in a month, suspends dividend

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) again cuts planned 2020 capital spending and says it is temporarily suspending its dividend, in response to the weak global oil price environment.

Cenovus says it will trim this year's capital budget by an additional $150M, for a total of $600M in cuts when including the $450M reduction announced in early March, and target $150M in operating and G&A costs.

The company's latest $750M-$850M capital budget for FY 2020 is 43% below the $1.3B-$1.5B budget unveiled in December.

Cenovus also is suspending its dividend, noting its payout - which most recently was set at $0.625/share – was based on $45/bbl WTI crude.

The company also will roll back salaries, with the president, CEO and board members seeing 25% base salary reduction and other executive team members taking 15% cuts.