More COVID-19 actions - healthcare

Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK:SIEGY) announces the availability of its molecular test for SARS-CoV-2. Shipments in process in Europe.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) no longer expects enrollment in the Phase 3 IMerge study to be completed by year-end nor the commencement of the proof-of-concept study in high-risk MDS and AML. Implementing cost-saving measures, cash consumption to be lower than previous guidance of $70M - 75M.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) reports that clinical supply distribution and related activities with external vendors minimally impacted thus far. Phase 3 adaptive study to be launched as soon as "reasonably" possible.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) studying internally developed compounds for the potential treatment of COVID-19. SB 11285 cancer clinical trial unaffected thus far although there is a risk that any data readout may be delayed.

Biomerica (OTC:BMRA) inks two agreements with Mount Sinai's Icahn School of Medicine for licenses to technologies related to the latter's blood test for SARS-CoV-2.