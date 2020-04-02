Volvo and Veoneer part ways with autonomous driving project

Volvo Cars and Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) have decided to split their jointly owned software venture Zenuity after undertaking a strategic review of the company that develops software for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving.

Under the new agreement, Veoneer will integrate the current Zenuity business focused on ADAS software, while Volvo Cars will set up a new stand-alone company to take over Zenuity’s development and commercialisation of unsupervised autonomous drive software.

"This means that we will buy today’s systems from a more traditional supplier relationship, but development-wise we now want to put our focus on the next," says Volvo Chief Technology Officer Henrik Green.

Shares of Veoneer are up 4.04% premarket.

Volvo Cars is owned chiefly by Geely (OTCPK:GELYF).