Zoom use banned at SpaceX, NASA

Elon Musk's SpaceX cites "significant privacy and security concerns" for the Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) ban, according to an internal memo viewed by Reuters.

NASA tells Reuters that it has also banned employee use of Zoom.

Earlier this week, The Intercept reported that Zoom videos don't offer end-to-end encryption, contrary to the company's claims.

Last week, Motherboard reported that Zoom's iOS app sent user data to Facebook without user consent. Zoom later updated the app to remove FB's SDK.

New York's attorney general is currently looking into Zoom's privacy practices.