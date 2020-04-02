Jobless claims soar above 6M

Initial Jobless Claims: +3.34M to 6.65M vs. +3.35M consensus, 3.31M prior (revised).
To put the number in perspective, the size of the U.S. workforce is estimated to about 164M, so about 4% of the workforce made initial jobless claim application last week, after 2% did so the prior week.
There's little reaction in markets, which surely had priced plenty of ugliness in. Stock index futures remain higher by about 1.7%, and the 10-year Treasury yield at 0.59%. Gold has ticked higher by a few dollars per ounce, now ahead 1.7% for the day at $1,619.