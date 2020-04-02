Ross stores extends store closures, sets furloughs, cuts executive pay

The increasing spread of the coronavirus prevents Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) to reopen stores by April 4.

The Company is now taking additional actions to further enhance liquidity and strengthen its ability to manage through these challenging times.

The Company will temporarily furlough the majority of its Store and Distribution Center associates, as well as some other associates across the business starting on April 5.

Michael Balmuth, Chairman of the Board and Barbara Rentler, CEO will receive no salaries and senior executive team to take substantial salary cuts with smaller salary reductions to all Associates through a certain level and the outside Board members to forgo their cash retainer.