Ulta Beauty looks to preserve cash, boost online business

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) posted a business update as part of a virtual presentation during a JPMorgan conference today.

"Although we do not expect to fully offset the revenue impact of our store closings, the multi-year, strategic investments we have made to enhance our omnichannel and supply chain capabilities, combined with the ongoing commitment of our distribution associates, have enabled us to support increased e-commerce demand and guest engagement."

The company also announces new measures that it's taking to preserve cash, including reducing expense plans, suspending new hires and deferring merit increases for all corporate and store associates. ULTA will also moderate the pace of investments to build international capabilities, align inventory receipts with current sales trends, prioritize expense payment obligations, reducing capital expenditure plans and suspend buybacks.

ULTA +1.34% premarket to $163.67.

Source: Press Release