Kirkland Lake lowers more Ontario operations, pulls guidance

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) says it is temporarily suspending operations at its Holt Complex in Ontario and moving to reduced operations at the Macassa Mine in Ontario until at least April 30, citing increased border restrictions between Quebec and Ontario to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Both projects have a significant number of employees and contractors residents in Quebec, who travel to Ontario for work.

Last week, Kirkland Lake transitioned the Detour Lake mine to reduced operations; as a result of the multiple closures, the company is withdrawing its 2020 guidance until further notice.

The company says its Fosterville mine in Australia continues to operate at full levels of production.