Del Taco Restaurants withdraws FY2020 guidance and unveils liquidity position

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) has increased its cash position by drawing down $50M under its revolving credit facility. With the draw down and existing cash, the Company currently has over $56M in cash on hand.

The company has also deferred planned non-essential capital expenditures and have adjusted operating expenses.

The Company has closed substantially all system-wide dining rooms and continues to operate through limited contact or contactless channels such as drive-thru, takeout and delivery.

The company entered into an agreement with its fourth delivery service provider, Uber Eats, which is expected to go live during 2Q2020.

The Company is withdrawing financial guidance for FY2020 and will provide an update during its 1Q20 earnings call.