NanoVibronix +13% premarket on WoundShield deal

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) signed a license agreement with Sanuwave Health (OTCQB:SNWV) for the manufacture and delivery of its WoundShield technology.

Under the terms of the agreement, NanoVibronix will receive 100K warrants of Sanuwave stock, a $250K milestone payment based on FDA approval, and 10% royalty on gross revenues from sales or rentals of WoundShield.

In return, Sanuwave has received the worldwide, exclusive rights to the WoundShield product and technology. SNWV will bear the costs and clinical validation responsibilities associated with obtaining approval for WoundShield.