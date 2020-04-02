Ivanhoe Mines updates on the impact of COVID-19 on its mine development operations

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) implemented worldwide strict quarantine and lock-down in response to government-imposed travel restrictions and emergency protocols at all three of the projects Kamoa-Kakula, Platreef and Kipushi to prevent the virus from spreading to the minesites.

The company informs that till date no COVID-19 cases have been discovered.

The company has implemented strict isolation procedures at Kamoa-Kakula project for potential COVID-19 cases with ten intensive care units, each equipped with a ventilator, and 20 high-care units will be available to treat potential patients, in addition to a quarantine facility for up to 60 potential patients.

Platreef has temporarily suspended its shaft-sinking operations until at least April 16th in compliance with wide lock down imposed. The project is maintaining a small workforce to conduct care and maintenance activities in order to have the operation ready for when project development resumes.

Kipushi has temporarily suspended operations in order to reduce the risk to the workforce and local communities. The project is maintaining a small workforce to conduct care and maintenance activities, and to maintain pumping operations.

