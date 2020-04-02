Nevro down 5% premarket after pricing stock and convertible debt offering

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) has priced its public offerings of ~1.6M common shares at $84.00 per share for gross proceeds of ~$136.5M and $165M 2.75% convertible senior notes due 2025.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 243,750 common shares and ~$24.8M notes.

The initial conversion rate is 9.5238 shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes (~$105.00/share).

Net proceeds will be used to pay the cost of the convertible note hedge transactions and for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of its 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2021.

Closing date is April 6.