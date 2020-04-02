Sales plummet at Shake Shack

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) says sales are down "dramatically" due to the mandated shutdowns amid the pandemic.

"Compared to last year, excluding Shacks that are temporarily closed, sales across our domestic company-operated Shacks are currently down between 50% and 90%, averaging down approximately 70% in total."

Weighing heavily on the chain is the high mix of urban and premier shopping area locations.

Shake Shack is looking to boost the delivery business by integrating delivery partners Postmates, DoorDash, Caviar, Uber Eats and Grubhub to all locations where possible.

On a positive note, the company’s supply chain has not been impacted at this time.

Actions already taken by Shake Shack to preserve cash include drawing down on its revolving credit facility, furloughing 20% of the home office staff, salary reductions, freezing hiring and suspending non-essential hiring.

SHAK +2.68% premarket to $33.39.

Source: Press Release