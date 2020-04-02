Gilead in-licenses multiple CAR antibodies from TeneoBio

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) unit Kite inks a license and collaboration agreement with Newark, CA-based TeneoBio for exclusive rights to certain antibodies directed to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA), one of which is currently being evaluated in a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) format in Phase 1 study in multiple myeloma at NCI.

The parties will collaborate on the discovery of antibodies directed to four additional targets leveraging TeneoBio's proprietary Human Heavy-Chain Antibodies platform to be used in CAR T therapies for a range of cancers.

Under the terms of the deal, TeneoBio will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, milestones and royalties on net sales.