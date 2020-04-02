Applied DNA and Takis Bio expand COVID-19 program; shares up 13% premarket

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) and Takis Biotech, a company focused on the development of cancer vaccines announce an expansion of their COVID-19 vaccine development program to include a fifth vaccine candidate.

Production of all vaccine candidates is expected to be completed this month. All candidates have also been approved by Italy’s Ministry of Health for preclinical animal testing that is scheduled to begin in late April 2020.

Concurrent with the Takis animal trials, Applied DNA will prepare for cGMP production of selected vaccine candidate(s) to support human trials scheduled to begin this fall.

Under the terms of the companies’ amended Joint Development Agreement, Takis will use the scaled-up LinearDNA synthetic genes produced by Applied DNA for each of the five putative vaccines to inoculate mice whose sera will be tested for the presence of antibodies that bind to the purified Spike proteins. Those positive candidates will be tested for their ability to neutralize COVID-19 by preventing uptake of the virus in cells in culture and in animal models.