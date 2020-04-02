Lamar Advertising reviewing dividends plans for rest of year
Apr. 02, 2020 9:07 AM ETLamar Advertising Company (LAMR)LAMRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- In light of the "significant macroeconomic uncertainty resulting from the coronavirus pandemic," Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) withdraws full-year guidance and is evaluating its dividend plans for the rest of the year.
- "With their customers confined to their homes and unable to shop, dine or play, many businesses have temporarily curtailed their advertising campaigns," said CEO Sean Reilly.
- Responding to the new operating environment, the company is curtailing capex to $58M for the year from its prior estimate of $130M, suspending acquisition activity, and freezing hiring.
- It's also in talks with many billboard ground lessors about amending agreements to reduce future fixed site lease expenses, and is in talks with airport and transit franchise partners about temporary relief from current and future annual contractual guarantees.
- Lamar drew down $535M on its $750M revolving credit facility; after the drawdown, it has ~ $490M cash on hand.