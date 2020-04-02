Patterson-UTI cuts 2020 capex by 40%-plus

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) reduces planned 2020 capital spending to ~$140M, a more than 40% cut from its previously announced capex plan and 60% below 2019 levels, in response to falling demand for drilling and completion services in North America.

Patterson-UTI says it will reduce direct operating costs in line with declining activity, lowering SG&A expenses and other support costs, and closing a number of facilities.

The company also will reduce executive group compensation for 2020 by more than 50%.

"While our drilling rig count was not significantly impacted in the first quarter, we do expect meaningful declines in April," the company says. "Pressure pumping activity levels responded more quickly, with a significant decline in the later part of the first quarter."