LK, CCL among premarket losers

Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) -84% on fraud finding.
Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) -55% on dividend cut.
Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) -28% after pricing direct offering.
Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) -22% on guidance pull and preliminary Q3 results.
SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) -19%.
Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) -12% after pricing equity offering.
Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) -12%.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO) -9%.
Carnival (NYSE:CCL) -9% after pricing equity offering.
InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) -8%.
Euronav (NYSE:EURN) -6%.
Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) -6%.
Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) -6% after pricing stock and convertible debt offering.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) -6% on business update amid COVID-19.
Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) -7%.
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) -6% after Zoom use banned at SpaceX, NASA.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEMKT:APT) -6%.
Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) -6%.