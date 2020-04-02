Seeking Alpha
LK, CCL among premarket losers

By: , SA News Editor

Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK-84% on fraud finding.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP-55% on dividend cut.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) -28% after pricing direct offering.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) -22% on guidance pull and preliminary Q3 results.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) -19%.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA-12% after pricing equity offering.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) -12%.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) -9%.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL-9% after pricing equity offering.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) -8%.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) -6%.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) -6%.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO-6% after pricing stock and convertible debt offering.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP-6% on business update amid COVID-19.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) -7%.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM-6% after Zoom use banned at SpaceX, NASA.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEMKT:APT) -6%.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) -6%.