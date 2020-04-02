Sales at Brinker International hit a brick wall in March

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) says its strategic decision to enhance its off-premise business has enabled its brands to conveniently serve a significant increase in off-premise guests during the pandemic.

Still, sales hit a brick wall in the middle of March as expected. Company-owned comparable restaurant sales were up 2.9% through March 8, but are down 5.9% QTD after the shutdowns factored in.

Actions taken by Brinker to conserve cash to ride out the pandemic include amending the revolving credit facility to obtain financial flexibility and liquidity, significantly reducing capital expenditures, reducing salaries, reducing marketing/G&A spending and suspending dividends and buybacks.

EAT +0.96% premarket to $11.60.

Source: Press Release