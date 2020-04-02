Cowen bullish on Amarin, sees potential $20/share

In a note, Cowen's Ken Cacciatore (Outperform/$8) says Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) could be worth $20 a share based on $10 on Vascepa sales in Europe and $10 upon a successful appeal of the recent patent ruling opening the door for generic competition.

He also believes that the company should consider selling itself since its valuation is centered on ex-U.S. opportunities (i.e., $10 a share) and could include a contingent value right (CVR) that would pay out $10/share on a patent win, adding that Merck (NYSE:MRK), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) could be potential suitors.