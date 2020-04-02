RDS.A, ARNC among top premarket gainers

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) +120% on expecting big jump in Q1 revenues.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) +47% on receiving health Canada authorization to commercialize natural, plant-based hand sanitizer products.

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) +39% . on new patent in China.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) +30% .

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) +26% on two agreements with Mount Sinai's Icahn School of Medicine.

iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) +17% on announcing affordable face masks available for sale.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) +14% .

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) +14% .

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) +13% .

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) +13% .

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) +13% on expansion of their COVID-19 vaccine development program with Takis Bio.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) +12% .

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) +11% on providing update on pending transaction.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) +11% .

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) +11% .

Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) +11% .

Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.B) +10% as Europe's oil majors launch $12B bond splurge.

Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) +10% as Europe's oil majors launch $12B bond splurge.

Camber Energy (NYSEMKT:CEI) +10% as Viking Energy Group and the company reaffirm commitment to proceed with Camber's Planned Acquisition of Viking.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) +10% on capex cut and suspension of dividend

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) +10% .

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) +9% as Europe's oil majors launch $12B bond splurge.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) +9% on being added to S&P SmallCap 600.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) +9% .

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) +9% .

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) +9% on slashing dividend by 50%.