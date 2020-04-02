RDS.A, ARNC among top premarket gainers

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) +120% on expecting big jump in Q1 revenues.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) +47% on receiving health Canada authorization to commercialize natural, plant-based hand sanitizer products.
Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) +39%. on new patent in China.
Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) +30%.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) +26% on two agreements with Mount Sinai's Icahn School of Medicine.
iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) +17% on announcing affordable face masks available for sale.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) +14%.
W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) +14%.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) +13%.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) +13%.
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) +13% on expansion of their COVID-19 vaccine development program with Takis Bio.
SM Energy (NYSE:SM) +12%.
Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) +11% on providing update on pending transaction.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) +11%.
Sasol (NYSE:SSL) +11%.
Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) +11%.
Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.B) +10% as Europe's oil majors launch $12B bond splurge.
Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) +10% as Europe's oil majors launch $12B bond splurge.
Camber Energy (NYSEMKT:CEI) +10% as Viking Energy Group and the company reaffirm commitment to proceed with Camber's Planned Acquisition of Viking.
Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) +10% on capex cut and suspension of dividend
Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) +10%.
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) +9% as Europe's oil majors launch $12B bond splurge.
Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) +9% on being added to S&P SmallCap 600.
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) +9%.
PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) +9%.
Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) +9% on slashing dividend by 50%.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) +9% on hopes for end to Saudi-Russian spat