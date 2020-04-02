Housing data starts to show COVID-19 impact, realtor.com says
Apr. 02, 2020 9:22 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Progression of weekly data hints that sellers may be rethinking or postponing plans to list their home for sale in response to COVID-19, according to realtor.com's March Housing Trends Report.
- "The pandemic and virus-fighting measures appear to be disrupting that initial momentum as both buyers and sellers adopt a more cautious posture," said realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale.
- In the weeks ending March 21 and March 28, the volume of newly listed properties decreased by 13.1% and 34.0%, respectively, compared to the prior year.
- The number of homes for sale in March overall fell 15.7% Y/Y, a faster rate than the 15.3% decline in February; there were 191K fewer homes for sale Y/Y.
- For the weeks ending March 21 and 28, inventory declined at a slower pace of 15.2% each Y/Y vs. the 16.8% drop in the last full week of February, which was the largest Y/Y decrease since April 2015.
- During the last two weeks of March, the median U.S. listing price increased by 3.3% and 2.5% Y/Y, respectively, the slowest pace of growth this year, and the slowest since realtor.com started tracking the data in 2013.