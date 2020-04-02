Housing data starts to show COVID-19 impact, realtor.com says

Apr. 02, 2020 9:22 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Progression of weekly data hints that sellers may be rethinking or postponing plans to list their home for sale in response to COVID-19, according to realtor.com's March Housing Trends Report.
  • "The pandemic and virus-fighting measures appear to be disrupting that initial momentum as both buyers and sellers adopt a more cautious posture," said realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale.
  • In the weeks ending March 21 and March 28, the volume of newly listed properties decreased by 13.1% and 34.0%, respectively, compared to the prior year.
  • The number of homes for sale in March overall fell 15.7% Y/Y, a faster rate than the 15.3% decline in February; there were 191K fewer homes for sale Y/Y.
  • For the weeks ending March 21 and 28, inventory declined at a slower pace of 15.2% each Y/Y vs. the 16.8% drop in the last full week of February, which was the largest Y/Y decrease since April 2015.
  • During the last two weeks of March, the median U.S. listing price increased by 3.3% and 2.5% Y/Y, respectively, the slowest pace of growth this year, and the slowest since realtor.com started tracking the data in 2013.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.