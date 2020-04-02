Amazon rolls out coronavirus safety measures

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has hired 80,000 people since its March 16 pledge to bring on 100,000 new employees.

The company says that it expects to go "well beyond" the initial $350M commitment to additional pay.

Coronavirus safety: Amazon is implementing new measures, including daily temperature checks for employees in the U.S. and Europe and distributing millions of masks to teams. The company will donate any N-95 masks to healthcare workers or selling them at cost to healthcare or government organizations.

