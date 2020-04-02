Shell Midstream pledges to maintain existing distribution policy

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) says it will maintain its existing quarterly distribution of $0.46/unit and access its credit facilities if necessary to make up for any operational cash shortfalls.

Shell Midstream is withdrawing prior guidance on its 2020 estimated coverage due to the current volatile business environment.

The partnership says it had ~$1.2B of liquidity as of March 31 and sees no near-term need to access capital markets, and the earliest scheduled maturity of its senior notes or credit facilities is in 2022.

Shell Midstream also says it closed the previously announced restructuring agreement with its general partner to eliminate incentive distribution rights.