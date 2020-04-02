Kelso Technologies provides update on impact of COVID-19

Kelso Technologies (NYSEMKT:KIQ) falls within the exemptions for businesses that provide essential products and workforces that carry out critical manufacturing, therefore plans to continue operations at the valve assembly facility in Bonham, Texas while being mindful of the potential impacts of COVID-19 given current conditions.

Company’s working capital was ~7.94M at December 31, 2019 and sales in the first quarter 2020 are comparable to the first quarter in 2019.

Company says COVID-19 pandemic has had no negative impact on its working capital and ability to continue business operations.

Press Release