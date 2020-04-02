TransDigm cutting costs, slashing workforce

TransDigm (NYSE:TDG) is withdrawing its financial guidance for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2020 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TransDigm says that the duration or magnitude of this disruption is difficult to predict and the Company may have to adjust its plans as the situation evolves.

The company remains confident in its business model over the long term and hopes to return to normal employment levels as soon as practical.

The company is also implementing additional cost mitigation efforts, including one to two week furloughs at many locations over next ~6 months, reduce its workforce by up to 15%, management team will substantially reduce their cash compensation and President and CEO, Kevin Stein, is reducing his cash compensation by over 50%.

The Company will provide more information on its Q2 earnings call.