Redwood Trust update - book value continues to drop

The company sold about $570M of securities between March 1 and March 27, and as of March 27 had agreements in place to sell mortgage loans with par value of $1.9B - all expected to settle on or before May 21. Net cash proceeds are seen at roughly $220M.

Book value on 3/27 is seen at $7.03-$7.67, or down 52%-56% for the year. This does not include any decline in the value of intangible assets, which could be material. In a March 18 update, the company had BVPS at about $15.

Dividend payment was suspended as of 3/27, saving $38M. Unrestricted cash is $365M vs. $197M at start of year.

Full 8-K filing here