Norfolk Southern warns on material impact from COVID-19

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) says its prior outlook issued on January 29 does not take into consideration the COVID-19 pandemic impact and associated risks.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is rapidly developing and generating significant uncertainty in the economy, and it could have a material adverse impact on our results of operations and financial condition, dependent on numerous risks and uncertainties. The magnitude and duration of the outbreak, its impact on our supply chain partners and general economic conditions, and the extent of social distancing measures and non-essential business shutdowns will influence the demand for our services and affect our revenues."

Norfolk Southern plans to issue an update on its earnings conference call on April 29.

Shares of NSC are flat in premarket trading.

SEC Form 8-K