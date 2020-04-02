RingCentral launches new video meeting product

Amid a work-from-home boom in the COVID-19 pandemic, RingCentral (RNG +2.5% ) has rolled out RingCentral Video, its "reimagined" video meeting approach.

The offering is another component in RingCentral Office and is available immediately as part of that product, AT&T Office@Hand, and Avaya Cloud Office.

It uses a unified messaging approach so that voice, SMS and fax capabilities are close at hand, and it's entirely browser-based so as to not call for additional apps. The company says it worked closely with Google (using its WebRTC) to ensure the best browser-based video.

RingCentral Video also powers a new RingCentral Rooms product ("transforms any room into an easy-to-use videoconference space"), now in beta and headed for general availability later in Q2.