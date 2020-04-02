Bloom Energy up ~8% on amendments to its convertible notes
Apr. 02, 2020
- Bloom Energy (BE +8.1%) extends and amends its outstanding 5% and 6% convertible notes.
- Amendments for 6.0% convertible notes due 2020 include increased interest rate to 10% p.a., maturity extended to December 1, 2021; and conversion price applicable to $8.00.
- Also, announced additional $100M in new financing, with a majority of the proceeds to be used to refinance the existing convertible notes.
- BE will issue $70M of 10.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2027 in a private placement; the notes Indenture contains an accordion feature allowing for an additional $80M notes to be issued over the next 18 months.
- Also, agrees to issue $30M of additional convertible notes to Foris Ventures and New Enterprise Associates.
- Bloom Energy appoints Gregory Cameron as the company's CFO, succeeding Randy Furr.
- Mr.Cameron joins Bloom from General Electric where he served as President & CEO, Global Operations-GE Company.