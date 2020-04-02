Menlo's partner LEO Pharma remedies Finacea Foam supply issues

Apr. 02, 2020 9:37 AM ETVYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE)VYNE, FOMXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Menlo Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:MNLO) wholly owned subsidiary, Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) has entered into a settlement and license agreement to resolve the remaining pending patent litigation involving Finacea Foam.
  • Foamix had out-licensed Finacea Foam to LEO Pharma A/S.
  • LEO Pharma has remedied its supply issues and expects to resupply batches of Finacea Foam for commercial sales in the U.S. in the coming weeks.
  • Pursuant to the license agreement, Foamix is entitled to the payment of royalties based on the net sales. Following the resupply, royalty payments for Finacea Foam might increase.
  • Details of the settlement agreement are confidential.
