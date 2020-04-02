Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Alcmene with Cargill

Through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary Diana Shipping (DSX) has entered into a time charter contract with Cargill International S.A., Geneva, for one of its Post-Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Alcmene, for a period of about 13 months to maximum 15 months.

The gross charter rate is $4,000 per day for the first sixty days of the charter period and $8,500 per day for the balance period of the time charter, in each case minus a 4.75% commission paid to third parties.

This employment is anticipated to generate ~$2.92M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.