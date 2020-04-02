Greenlight Capital Re decides to go it alone, buy back stock

After a review of strategic transactions alternatives, Greenlight Capital Re's (GLRE +0.8% ) board won't pursue a transaction with a third party.

The board "determined that at this time stockholder value is likely to be better enhanced on a standalone basis than by pursuing a transaction with a third party," the company said in a statement.

Expands share repurchase program of class A ordinary shares to 5.0M shares from 2.5M through June 30, 2021.

Also authorizes the repurchase of up to $25.0M of its 4.00% convertible senior notes due 2023 through June 30, 2021, a move that would reduce potential share dilution if completed.