Darden Restaurants passes the Raymond James stress test

Raymond James views Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) as relatively well-positioned in its look across the restaurant universe at near-term liquidity and balance sheet strength.

"Assuming COVID-19 is contained relatively soon with industry conditions normalizing at some point this summer, we would expect DRI to sharply re-rate from current depressed levels as investors look to discount normalized EPS in the $6+ range," advises analyst Brian Vaccaro.

Importantly, Vaccaro notes that the company's adjusted debt/total capital will peak in the low 60% range vs. the maximum covenant level of 75%.

The firm keeps a Neutral rating on Darden for now to ride out the near-term choppiness.