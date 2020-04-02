Simulations Plus acquires Lixoft

For the calendar year 2019, Lixoft revenues were ~$3.4M with net earnings of ~$1.7m.

Lixoft was founded in 2011 by Jérôme Kalifa and Marc Lavielle to design software solutions based on scientific breakthroughs to reduce the cost and increase the success rate of new drug development.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) will pay the shareholders of Lixoft consideration of cash and stock of up to $16.5M, comprised of $11M paid upon close plus an earnout of up to an additional $5.5M over the next two years, based on the revenue growth and profitability of Lixoft over this time frame.

John Kneisel, chief financial officer of Simulations Plus: “We expect this deal to contribute to our pretax cash flow going forward and be immediately accretive to earnings. It will not affect our ability to continue to distribute dividends, which is determined by the Board of Directors on a quarterly basis in its discretion.”

Press Release