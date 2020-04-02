Meridian Bio sees Q2 revenue as high as $57M

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) provides a business update including preliminary Q2 2020 revenue.

The Company expects Q2 revenues to be ~$57M, compared to $50.2M in Q2 2019.

Life Science segment revenues between $22M and $23M.

Diagnostics revenue between $34M and $35M.

FY 2020 guidance is not updated at this time. The full financial results and any changes to guidance will be discussed during Q2 earnings call, currently scheduled for May 8.

Exalenz Bioscience shareholders approved the proposed merger with Meridian on March 31. The acquisition is expected to be completed before June 30.

Many of company's clinical trial partners have suspended operations due to COVID-19, which will result in delays for products in the pipeline.