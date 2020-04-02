Horizon acquires Curzion Pharma for $45M

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP -0.6% ) has acquired San Diego, CA-based Curzion Pharmaceuticals, the developer of an oral selective lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPAR 1 ) antagonist called CZN001 (renamed HZN-825) for the potential treatment of diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis, a rare inherited disorder characterized by skin hardening (fibrosis) and organ problems.

Under the terms of the transaction, HZNP paid $45M in upfront cash and has agreed to pay future development and regulatory milestones.