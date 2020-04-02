Stocks turn lower in early trade; oil surges
Apr. 02, 2020 9:55 AM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Stocks reverse earlier strength to tip into the red after the U.S. reported initial jobless claims surged by 6.6M in the week ending March 28 following the previous week's 3.3M; Dow -0.8%, Nasdaq -0.5%, S&P 500 -0.4%.
- "The [jobs] news is terrible and I'm not sure why the estimates the past two weeks have been so far off but we all know how rough things are," Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, tells CNBC.
- "Dividend cuts could be on the horizon for U.S. companies," says New York Life Investments multi-asset portfolio strategist Lauren Goodwin. "With a heavy hit to revenues, businesses may opt to prioritize employees and lower borrowing loads over paying dividends. This could present a risk for equities."
- European bourses also trade lower, with Germany's DAX -0.9%, France's CAC -0.6% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.3%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -1.3% but China's Shanghai Composite +1.7%.
- U.S. 10-year Treasury note down 4 bps to 0.59%.
- WTI crude oil +8.3% $21.99/bbl, rising as much as 11% after Pres. Trump talked up the possibility of Saudi Arabia and Russia ending their price war.