Rocket Pharmaceuticals provides business update in light of COVID-19 pandemic

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT -1.6% ) continues to believe that it will achieve its 2020 milestones, despite operational delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Current resources should be sufficient to fund operations into 2022.

“In the face of many uncertainties, ensuring patient health and safety is our utmost priority. We are working creatively with our partners to drive our pipeline forward in the face of evolving COVID-19 related logistical challenges,” said Gaurav Shah, M.D., CEO and President.

Guidance: At this time, Rocket maintains its current guidance and expects to update this on May 6, 2020 when the Company reports financial results for Q1 2020.