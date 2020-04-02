American Vanguard forms strategic precision agriculture technology partnership

American Vanguard (AVD +0.4% ) subsidiary AMVAC-Chemical Corporation completed a strategic technology investment and licensing agreement with Vancouver, British Columbia based, Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (OTC:CLGPF).

The transaction includes a minority equity investment into Clean Seed, plus a royalty-bearing worldwide license agreement to the CSX-patented variable-rate technology.

American Vanguard believes this alliance will give them a highly-sophisticated, variable-rate platform with leading edge sensor technology, access to drill-seeded crops such as wheat, canola and other major crops, and further expand reach into the Canadian marketplace.