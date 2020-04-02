Pan American Silver suspends ops at Mexican mines

Pan American Silver (PAAS +7% ) says it is suspending operations at its La Colorado and Dolores mines in Mexico, and is scaling back its Timmins operation in Canada in response to the coronavirus.

The suspension of the two mines in Mexico follows the government's order to halt all non-essential activities until April 30.

Pan American also will trim throughput by 10%-20% at Timmins to allow workers to increase physical distancing.

Senior management will take salary reductions until the situation normalizes, including a 20% cut for the executive management team.

The company says its cash holdings at year-end 2019 totaled $120.6M, and it has a $500M credit facility that matures in February 2023, with $275M drawn on the facility.