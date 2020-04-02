Misonix sees fiscal Q3 sales of ~$18M

Misonix (MSON -0.4% ) reports preliminary fiscal Q3 2020 of ~$17.9M, up 86% Y/Y primarily led by Solsys Medical (including TheraSkin) acquisition; on pro-forma basis, sales were up 8.1% sequentially and 15.7% Y/Y.

The company says that as a result of the challenges related to COVID-19, it is withdrawing previous financial outlook for FY2020 of product revenue growth in excess of 20%.

Though, continues to expect gross profit margins of ~70%; MSON now expects a significant decline in revenue over the near- to mid-term, especially beginning in Q4 2020

Misonix intends to announce its Q3 2020 results in early May