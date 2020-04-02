Mortgage rates fall as market liquidity improves

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.33% for the ending April 2, down from 3.50% in the previous week and 4.08% at this time a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

The decline "reflects improvements in market liquidity and sentiment," said Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater. "While the market has stabilized relative to prior weeks, homebuyer demand has declined in response to current economic conditions."

15-year FRM averages 2.82% vs. 2.92% in the prior week and 3.56% a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable rate mortgage averages 3.40%, up from 3.34% in the prior week and 3.66% at this time a year ago.

After dropping 28% in the past four sessions, the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) bounces 2.0% in early trading.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB), down 17% in the last four sessions, rises 0.7% .

