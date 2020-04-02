Newmont to suspend ops at Mexico's Peñasquito mine
Apr. 02, 2020
- Newmont (NEM +3.5%) says it is ramping down operations at its Peñasquito mine in Mexico following the government's mandated suspension of all non-essential activities until April 30 as part of an effort to fight the coronavirus.
- Newmont says it is too soon to know how much the ramp-down will impact Peñasquito's production and costs for 2020; the mine produced 129K gold oz. in 2019.
- Late last month, the company placed four other mines on care and maintenance and withdrew 2020 production guidance due to the virus.
- Earlier this week, Newmont completed the sale of its Red Lake complex in Ontario to Evolution Mining, receiving $375M upfront with future contingent payments of as much as $100M tied to new resource discoveries.