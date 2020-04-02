Newmont to suspend ops at Mexico's Peñasquito mine

Apr. 02, 2020 10:23 AM ETNewmont Corporation (NEM)NEMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Newmont (NEM +3.5%) says it is ramping down operations at its Peñasquito mine in Mexico following the government's mandated suspension of all non-essential activities until April 30 as part of an effort to fight the coronavirus.
  • Newmont says it is too soon to know how much the ramp-down will impact Peñasquito's production and costs for 2020; the mine produced 129K gold oz. in 2019.
  • Late last month, the company placed four other mines on care and maintenance and withdrew 2020 production guidance due to the virus.
  • Earlier this week, Newmont completed the sale of its Red Lake complex in Ontario to Evolution Mining, receiving $375M upfront with future contingent payments of as much as $100M tied to new resource discoveries.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.